Lakay feels one goal not enough for Downs

Mamelodi Sundowns defender Lyle Lakay has promised they would go all out to make sure they win their CAF Champions League quarterfinal return leg against Petro de Luanda at FNB Stadium on Saturday at 6pm.

The Brazilians suffered a 2-1 defeat in the first leg away last week and a 1-0 victory in the return leg will be enough to advance to the semifinal.

Lakay, who scored the Sundowns goal in the first leg in Angola, said they are planning to net more than one and turn the result around in style.

“We all know we lost in the first leg but we got an away goal. It is something we wanted but not the results and we have rectified that,” Lakay told the media on Thursday.

“I will say it’s a must-win for us and we will be going all out to win on Saturday and go through to the semifinal.

“We have to win and we have to score one goal, but I don’t think that will be enough. We have to score more than one but as players, in the game we played in Luanda, we identified our mistakes like the goals we conceded. It was our error and we got punished.

“Going into this match we know that we have to score and win to qualify. I think you saw during the week, the work the media team has been doing trying to bring the supporters back to the stadium and I hope we will have a full house with regards to the supporters.”

Sundowns remain favourites to win on Saturday and advance to the next round and the left-back added that there is a belief among the players that they will go all the way and clinch the title.

“There is more belief from all the players this season compared to last year and a year before, that we can go all the way,” he said.

“And for me personally, I believe we can turn the results around on Saturday and we will go through to the semifinal.

“We know what’s at stake and we know the mandate. Personally, I believe all the players and everyone involved with the club are ready to leave everything on the field to make sure we are through to the semifinal.”