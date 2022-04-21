As Chiefs remain silent, reasons for Baxter’s alleged departure emerge

Reached via WhatsApp on Thursday afternoon and asked to confirm or deny Baxter's departure, Chiefs' communications manager manager Vina Maphosa replied: "I am not informed yet."

TimesLIVE, though, is further informed that Baxter had a meeting with Chiefs’ football department, including sporting director Kaizer Motaung Jnr, on Wednesday regarding developments in the first team, and some of his statements made in the media.

The meeting apparently did not go well. It is unclear, though, if Chiefs decided to fire Baxter, as has been reported, or the coach decided to leave.

The alleged reasons for a breakdown in the relationship, and particularly Chiefs’ unhappiness, are beginning to emerge, and they apparently are based on a combination of factors.

The lacklustre performances and inconsistency of the team — who are in fourth place in the DStv Premiership with seven matches left to play having won four, lost four and drawn two of their last 10 matches — is one factor.

Chiefs are set for a better finish than their eighth place last season under Baxter's predecessor, Gavin Hunt. But they made strong signings in the preseason and have a target of at least second place in the league to runaway leaders Mamelodi Sundowns to clinch a place in next campaign's Caf Champions League, and on current form that seems increasingly unlikely.