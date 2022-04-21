Owen Da Gama makes PSL return as co-coach of Sekhukhune United

Sekhukhune United have roped experienced coach Owen Da Gama into their technical team, the DStv Premiership club has confirmed.

Former Bafana Bafana assistant coach Da Gama, who was sacked by TS Galaxy early in the current season — in September last year — will hold the role of co-coach with MacDonald Makhubedu, who has been the head coach since the beginning of the season.

“Da Gama has been part of SA football history for many years and also won the Telkom Knockout in 2006,” Sekhukhune chairperson Simon Malatji said.

“Sekhukhune United are particularly keen to appoint SA coaches and express commitment and confidence in the talent and ability of our local coaches.”

With five games for the club to play in the 2021-22 Premiership, Sekhukhune find themselves in 10th place with 30 points. They are 12 points above bottom-placed Baroka FC and 10 points above 15th-placed Swallows FC in the relegation zone.