Manchester United look to return to youth under Erik Ten Hag

It is the same rhetoric that former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer frequently turned to when talking about United's 'DNA' — attacking football and youth are seen by the club's hierarchy as embedded in United's ethos from the days of Matt Busby to Alex Ferguson.

The 'Busby Babes' of the 1950s established United as a post-war power in English football before their progress was wrecked by the Munich air disaster. The 'Class of 92' under Ferguson created an era of domination of the English game out of a team that won the FA Youth Cup in 1992 and went on to win the Champions League as part of a treble of trophies in 1999.

Ajax are likewise known for a production line of young players and for a commitment to aesthetically pleasing, positive football and by poaching their manager, United clearly hope to tap into that tradition.

United are rightly proud of their record of producing home-grown talent — in 2019 they celebrated 4,000 straight matches in which at least one youth graduate was represented in the first team or match-day squad, a run that goes back nine decades to before World War 2.