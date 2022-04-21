WATCH | Teko Modise and Keegan Ritchie: Masibusane Zongo picks his Best XI
Masibusane “Zizou” Zongo has picked an interesting Best XI, which is made up of the players he played with and against during his controversial and eventful career.
The 32-year-old Zongo, widely regarded as one of the most talented players of his generation, never fulfilled his potential as a result of poor discipline on and off the field.
He won two league titles at SuperSport United under Gavin Hunt and also played for teams like Vasco Da Gama, Bidvest Wits, Blackburn Rovers, Platinum Stars, Royal Eagles and Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila (TTM).
The likes of Vuyo Mere, Olisa Ndah, Teko Modise, Thulani Serero and surprisingly Keegan Ritchie make his Best XI of players with ‘Football Brains’. #PrimeSportsWithMahlatse #IyoveIvume #BayozeBavume #MasibusaneZongo
He was last on the books of Bizana Pondo Chiefs in the third-tier ABC Motsepe League but is set to revive is career with Royal AM, who may be playing in the Caf Champions League or Confederation Cup next season.
In his XI, which would play a 4-3-3 formation, he has picked players like Vuyo Mere, Teko Modise, Thulani Serero, Kamohelo Mokotjo and defender Keegan Ritchie.
Support independent journalism by subscribing to the Sunday Times. Just R20 for the first month.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.