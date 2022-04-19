Relief as Leopards inch off relegation zone

With the GladAfrica Championship season reaching its conclusion , it seems Black Leopards have pulled off the great escape, while fellow giants Jomo Cosmos look in danger of being relegated.

Ezenkosi were relegated to bottom place (21 points) in the table this past match weekend when they lost 3-2 to Venda Football Academy. Another dagger to the hearts of Cosmos was 15th placed (24 points) TS Sporting's 2-1 win over Hungry Lions.

The high-spirited Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila now find themselves in 14th place (with 28 points) after they lost to rivals Black Leopards. Lidoda Duvha beat TTM 2-1 to secure a comfortable 13th position (with 29 points) on the table.

Leopards were once at the bottom of the table but have managed to crawl away from the relegation dogfight. Head coach Joel Masutha is happy with the position on the log after the relegation scare they had.

“I’m very happy looking at the points gap now with us and the bottom team. It gives us breathing space if we win. That’s what we are having right now,” said Masutha.

“At the same time, there’s no room to start thinking it’s all done and dusted; we still have four cup finals and we need to prepare for them,” he said.

The Limpopo side is currently on a four-game-winning run. The confidence of the players is high and they are believing in their ability to survive the drop, according to Masutha.

“The morale is very high, the guys are believing we are going to make it. Our target for now is survival. That’s our main target. We just have to keep on grinding. We have to keep on pushing. With the level of the morale, it’s going to come in handy in the remaining games,” said Masutha.

Results: TS Sporting 2-1 Hungry Lions; Jomo Cosmos 2-3 Venda Football Academy; Pretoria Callies 1-0 Uthongathi; Platinum City Rovers 1-5 Richards Bay; JDR Stars 0-0 Free State Stars; Black Leopards 2-1 Tshakhuma; Cape Town All Stars 1-1 University of Pretoria; Cape Town Spurs 1-1 Polokwane City.