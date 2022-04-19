Ncikazi lashes out at treatment and loss in Tanzania

Orlando Pirates co-coach Mandla Ncikazi is optimistic that they will overturn the 0-1 defeat they suffered to Simba SC in the CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal.

Shomari Kapombe’s 68th-minute dubious penalty was enough to give Simba a slender advantage at Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es Salaam, Tanzania, on Sunday.

But with the Buccaneers to host Simba in the second leg at Orlando Stadium this coming Sunday at 6pm, they will have it all to do. Ncikazi, who was not pleased with the treatment in Tanzania, said they would turn it around.

“We wanted to play on the counter and we wanted to score, but things didn’t go our way,” Ncikazi told the media after the match.

“But we still have an opportunity in the second leg and VAR will be working. We will make sure that it works so that we correctly treat other human beings. Not like the animals that we have been treated here. Simba has a good team, but don't assist them to win by doing other tricks.”

What angered Ncikazi is how Simba were awarded the penalty and other decisions from Tunisian referee Haythem Guirat, as well as the treatment throughout their stay in Tanzania.

Simba have been accused of hostilities before in CAF interclub competitions, with several clubs lodging complaints in the Champions League group stages this season.

“I don’t think we deserved to lose. One, as Africans, let’s change this mentality that when opponents come to Tanzania, you are so hostile to them that you treat them like animals. It’s so inhumane. Everywhere we go, we were treated so badly,” Ncikazi said.

“This is a game of sport that should unite us but what you get here are hostility and abuse. Second, the rules are saying that we are going to use VAR, but it was not used today. Go check, the penalty that Simba got is not a penalty because our defender got to the ball first.

“Before Simba got a penalty, we had one, but it was not given. The referee didn’t have the decency to go and check the VAR. All of a sudden, the VAR was switched off. But why do Africans do this to other Africans? Do you really think that the hostility that we get when we come here when Simba comes to SA should we treat them that way? Is that what you expect?”

The Buccaneers will be without Deon Hotto who will be suspended for the second leg and he is likely to be replaced by Terrence Dzvukamanja.