Chippa coach hails victory but decries poor display

Chippa United coach Kurt Lentjies was unimpressed with his side’s performance despite their 1-0 victory over Stellenbosch in the DStv Premiership match at Sisa Dukashe Stadium on Sunday.

A brilliant volley from Sammy Seabi late in the second half gave the perennial strugglers their first victory at home after 11 failed attempts.

That embarrassing home run included seven draws and four losses and while Lentjies welcomed the results, he feels there is still a long way to go.

“Three points, I think we waited for the supporters to arrive before we started winning at home, but much needed three points,” Lentjies told the club media department after the game.

“But I was not happy with the first 45 minutes and then we made changes tactically and got better in stages, but to be honest I can say the best team lost.

“They had a couple of chances where our keeper had to make saves but on the other day we played fantastic football and we walked away with nothing. Now we played poorly and we got three points.

“If you are at the bottom there, you accept the three points the way they came today.”

The win saw the Chilli Boys move to 25 points, seven ahead of bottom side Baroka with five matches remaining.

“It was all about the results, not how it was achieved. We played some fantastic football this season and we didn’t get anything, not even a point,” Lentjies said.

“It was not our plan to play on the back foot. We agreed that we will press them high but it became difficult with the system they have been playing for a while.

“We didn’t suffer enough in the first half and I was relieved at halftime when the score was goalless and the changes we made in the second half were good.”

Meanwhile, Marumo Gallants coach Dan Malesela was satisfied with the point his side got against Swallows following their 1-1 draw at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Sunday.

“The boys did well. At least we moved from the 29 points because it’s been a while we were there and I’m tired of it,” Malesela said.

“So let’s see what we can do against SuperSport United next. Hopefully, we can get maximum points because if you don’t get them the less our chances of finishing in the top eight become.

“What is key is to get these maximum points and SuperSport is an ideal team because we are close to them on the log and it will be a very crucial game for us.”

Fixtures

Saturday: Arrows v Sekhukhune, Princess Magogo 3pm; Galaxy v Maritzburg, Mbombela 3pm; Stellenbosch v Chiefs, Danie Craven 5pm; Gallants v SuperSport, Peter Mokaba 7.30pm.

Sunday: Swallows v Baroka, Dobsonville 3pm; Royal v AmaZulu, Chatsworth 3pm.