Soccer

Completing the quadruple 'almost impossible', says Liverpool's Van Dijk

18 April 2022 - 07:45
Liverpool's Sadio Mane chests the ball during the FA Cup semifinal against Manchester City at Wembley Stadium, London on April 16, 2022
Image: TONY OBRIEN / REUTERS

Liverpool are still in contention for four trophies this season after Saturday's FA Cup semifinal win over Manchester City but defender Virgil van Dijk said it is “almost impossible” to complete the quadruple.

Liverpool have already won the League Cup and face Villarreal in the Champions League semifinals later this month.

They are second in the Premier League, a point behind Manchester City, with seven games left.

No English team have ever won all four trophies available in a single campaign and Van Dijk said Liverpool would take it one game at a time.

“Nobody did the quadruple and there is a reason for it — because it is almost impossible to do,” the BBC quoted Van Dijk as saying.

“All this talk about quadruple or treble is from the outside world and could put extra pressure on us.

“It is something that everyone would dream about, to win every competition you participate in, but we will see what it brings.

“Anything can happen, with other teams as well.”

Liverpool manager Klopp also played down his team's quadruple chances even as they defeated City to reach the FA Cup final on Saturday.

Liverpool hung on to win 3-2 against City and will meet Chelsea on May 14 in the final.

“I think a game like today shows even more how unlikely it is to do something like that,” Klopp said when asked about their quadruple hopes.

“We went through against City, and in three days we play again against Manchester United who, with their three points and the results from Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal, the fight for the Champions League is open for all of the three.

“Then in a few days we play Everton, then we play Villarreal, [in the Champions League semifinal first leg, which] will not be a friendly game.

“Then Newcastle United and all these kind of things, so it's just incredibly intense and it is really unlikely the team will win all the games,” he added.

“But I couldn't care less, to be honest. It is just, let's go for it, let's try to win the next game and then we will see how we can recover between now and then.”

Forward Sadio Mane, who scored twice, said winning the quadruple is a “dream”. “We have a lot of games to go, we will try to do our best,” he said. 

