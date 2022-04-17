'If they want me to go, I will go. I'm the only coach to bring Chiefs success in 20 years' — Baxter

Under-fire Kaizer Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter is prepared to vacate his position at the club, though only if chair Kaizer Motaung tells him to.

That’s what the 68-year-old coach said after his side's 1-0 defeat to SuperSport United in a DStv Premiership match at FNB Stadium on Saturday night.

Thamsanqa Gabuza scored in the second half to give interim coach Andre Arendse a good start to leading the team until the end of the season, having replaced former coach Kaitano Tembo who was sacked on Tuesday.

The match marked a return of Chiefs supporters to FNB Stadium for the first time in two years and it wasn’t a happy one for them as their side lost.

Afterwards Baxter said he had no message for fans who chanted he must go after another defeat in Chiefs' poor season.

“I don’t have any message to the fans, because if they want me to go, I will go. If the chairman says to me ‘Stuart, I don’t think you are doing a good job,’ then I will walk,” Baxter said.