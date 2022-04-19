Sundowns likely to win Champions League again, says Kekana

Former Mamelodi Sundowns captain Hlompho Kekana predicts the current generation can emulate the success they had in 2016 by going all the way and win the CAF Champions League title as well.

Sundowns are in the quarterfinal of the Champions League and will look to reverse the 1-2 defeat they suffered to Petro de Luanda in the second leg at FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Kekana, who won the title with Sundowns in 2016, doesn’t see this current team failing to go all the way and clinching it. “They have the personality to do that, you know in the continent the character is required to win the title and I believe they got that,” Kekane told the media during the Carling Black Label Gold celebrations at Chillas Lounge in Tsakane, East Rand, at the weekend.

“They have lost three matches now [in all competitions] and for me, that’s a characteristic of a champion and I believe if they continue winning these matches here they will also dominate in the continent.”

Kekane, who is without a team after he ended his relationship with Sundowns last year after a decade with them, added that the dominance Sundowns have had is because the club have signed players who have suited the team in the last few years.

“I think the club has assembled the players based on the character which suits the team. It has worked well for the club and I believe with the current team they are having it is just to continue with the same generation,” he said.

“It’s so nice to see the new players coming into the team continuing with the same performances. It’s a culture we created at Sundowns and it is something that they want as a team that has brought so many trophies at this club.

“It is a legacy that every player who comes to Sundowns wants to improve, and I was excited to see Peter Shalulile come and do what he has done for the team, and the new players have the hunger to improve what the previous generation has achieved.

“This is something the club should be proud of because every player wants to contribute to the success of the team. I can only say I’m proud of the team. I hope they deliver the second star.”

