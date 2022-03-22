Liverpool’s Naby Keita pulls out of Guinea squad for match against Bafana

Liverpool midfielder Naby Keita has pulled out of the Guinea squad for their international friendlies against SA Africa and Zambia due to a knee injury, the Premier League club said.

Guinea meet Bafana Bafana in Belgium on Friday night. The match is expected to be played in Brussels, though the SA Football Association has yet to officially confirm the venue.

Bafana, who left SA on Monday, have been training in Paris. They meet world champions France in their second friendly in Lille on Tuesday (March 29).

The 27-year-old Keita started Sunday's 1-0 victory over Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup quarterfinals before being replaced in the second half by Thiago Alcantara.