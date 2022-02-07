Senegal in party mode after Africa Cup of Nations victory

Senegal erupted in celebration on Sunday night after its soccer team overcame Egypt to win the Africa Cup of Nations, giving the West African country its first tournament win after decades of heartbreaking near misses.

Cheers, car horns and fireworks greeted the final whistle in the seaside capital Dakar after a hard-won victory in a penalty shootout that in an instant erased Senegal's reputation as one of Africa's underachieving footballing nations. Thousands took to the streets. People waved flags from the sunroofs of speeding cars. Onlookers hugged and cried. Dozens ran onto a beach in a northern suburb, screaming to the night sky.

"Senegal has lost so many trophies in the final. This is a relief. Finally, we have it," said Pape Malick Diba, a 31-year-old trader who danced with friends at a fanzone in Dakar where supporters struggled to see the screens through the crowds. These were rare scenes of collective rapture for Senegalese soccer fans who have seen their fair share of sporting heartache, and who in the past two years have suffered the restrictions and economic hardship caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Senegal lost to Algeria in the final of the last tournament in 2019, but entered this year's competition as favourites. Their squad is full of stars from some of Europe's top clubs, most famously Liverpool striker Sadio Mane, who scored the winning penalty in Sunday's shootout in Cameroon's capital Yaounde after missing a chance from the spot during regular time.

The victory ends a history of tough losses. In 2002 Senegal narrowly missed the opportunity to become the first African team to reach a World Cup semi-final, losing to Turkey in extra time. That year it also lost in the final of the Africa Cup of Nations. In the 2018 World Cup it was eliminated at the group stage under a new rule that penalised it for receiving more yellow cards than group rival Japan. On Sunday those memories were forgotten.

Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy saved from Mohanad Lasheen in the shootout to allow Mane the chance to seal the win and gain just reward for Senegal, who had been by far the better side in the final but spurned many opportunities to win the game. Egypt had their goalkeeper Mohamed Abo Gabal to thank for getting them into the shootout at the Stade d'Olembe as he was outstanding in keeping Senegal at bay in what was the fourth time in as many games they had played extra time in energy-sapping conditions.