Arsenal move back above Man United with win over Leicester

Arsenal returned to the Premier League top four after goals from Thomas Partey and Alexandre Lacazette earned them a 2-0 win at home to Leicester City on Sunday.

The win moves the Gunners a point ahead of Manchester United but crucially Mikel Arteta's side have three games in hand on their rivals for the final Uefa Champions League slot.

Arsenal have now won their last five games and a run of nine wins from their last eleven encounters in the Premier League has transformed their season after a poor start.

"We have a very strong belief in the group and play with a lot of confidence," said midfielder Martin Odegaard.

"We just have to keep going. Everyone believes in what we are doing."