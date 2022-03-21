Soccer

Jota fires late winner as fortunate Liverpool down Forest in FA Cup

By Reuters - 21 March 2022 - 09:35
Diogo Jota scores for Liverpool in their FA Cup quarterfinal against Nottingham Forest at City Ground in Nottingham, England on March 20 2022.
Diogo Jota's late winner earned Liverpool a 1-0 victory at a spirited Nottingham Forest on Sunday to book an FA Cup semifinal clash with Premier League title rivals Manchester City.

Second-tier Forest, who had already knocked out Premier League Arsenal and Leicester City en route to the quarterfinals, held their own in the first half, with Joe Lolley wasting a glorious chance to break the deadlock.

A much-changed Liverpool struggled to create chances in the opening period, and survived another scare early in the second when Keinan Davis almost squeezed the ball home, but away goalkeeper Alisson recovered well to smother it. The home side continued to take the game to Liverpool, with Philip Zinckernagel missing the best Forest chance of the night moments before Jota pounced 12 minutes from time to poke home the winner, breaking hearts all around the City Ground.

It was anything but a deserved victory for Liverpool, who were restricted to mostly efforts from distance by Forest, but Jota's clinical finish at the crucial moment made all the difference, meaning they remain in with a shot of winning four trophies this season.

"It was obviously a tough game," Jota told ITV Sport.

"They [Forest] are a great team and play with lots of intensity and they gave us a proper fight.

"They gave us a proper challenge and their fans were outstanding. But we are in the semifinals. It [City] is another tough game. One more. There are a lot of games before then."

City progressed after a decisive late surge crushed Southampton 4-1 on the south coast on Sunday.

The other semifinal will be between Chelsea and Crystal Palace.

The Blues negotiated a tricky encounter at Championship side Middlesbrough to win 2-0 thanks to first-half goals from Romelu Lukaku and Hakim Ziyech on Saturday, while Palace thumped below-par Everton 4-0 at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

