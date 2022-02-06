Giants Mane and Salah loom large over Africa Cup of Nations final

One of world football’s most exciting attacking duos will face-off against each other in Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations final as Mohamed Salah leads Egypt against a Senegal side spearheaded by Sadio Mane.

The Liverpool pair, a combined force at club level, will be taking on talismanic roles at opposite ends for their respective countries as Egypt seek to extend their record number of Cup of Nations triumphs to eight while Senegal look to win it for the first time.

The match is being played at Yaounde’s Olembe Stadium, where eight people were killed in a stadium crush last week and that tragedy has overshadowed the tournament in Cameroon.

Salah has made no secret of his burning desire to win a major trophy with Egypt, which has so far evaded him, while Mane beamed with joy and giggled with delight at the post-match press conference after his team won their semifinal on Wednesday.

Senegal, Africa’s top-ranked team, were among the favourites and overcame a languid start to reach the final for the third time. They scored only one goal in the opening round but still finished top of their group and have looked efficient in overcoming their opponents in the knockout stage.

“We suffered so much with a lot of Covid-19 cases and several injuries too. We had a very difficult time but with our experience we kept calm until we recovered the whole group,” Mane said.