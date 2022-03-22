Manchester City go top of the log in Deloitte Money League for first time

Manchester City have topped the Deloitte Football Money League for the first time as the world’s highest revenue-generating club in a 2020-21 season affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Previous leaders Barcelona dropped to fourth in the 25th edition of the table, the Spanish club’s lowest position since 2013-14. Abu Dhabi-owned City, with revenues of €644.9m (R10.6bn) and a number of sponsors linked to the owners, climbed six places.

The Premier League champions and current leaders are only the fourth club to top the Money League after Barcelona, Real Madrid and Manchester United. Real Madrid (€640.7m, or R10.5bn) were second and Bayern Munich (€611.4m, or R10bn) third.

Manchester United were fifth, their lowest to date, Paris St Germain sixth and Liverpool seventh. European champions Chelsea, now up for sale and with sanctions imposed on Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, were eighth.

Eleven of the top 20 clubs were from the Premier League, the highest proportion ever, with Wolverhampton Wanderers entering for the first time in 17th position.