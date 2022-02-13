Klopp says Liverpool signings need to hit the ground running

Liverpool's new signings need to hit the ground running because the club cannot afford to waste time and money, manager Juergen Klopp said.

“Our transfers have to hit the ground (running) because we can't make a £40m (R825.5m) and £50m pound signing and, in the end, if he is playing or not it is not so important,” Klopp said.

“It can always happen for injury reasons and stuff like this but it should not happen very often because it's not that we, (as) we say in Germany, swim in money.

“It's a wealthy club with no problems but the policy here is clear — we spend what we earn. If we earn more, we can spend more. If we earn less, we can spend less.”