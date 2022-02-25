Maritzburg eye rare back-to-back wins

After ending their winless run with a 2-1 victory over SuperSport United last week, Maritzburg United will be eyeing a successive victory when they host Golden Arrows in the KwaZulu-Natal derby at Harry Gwala Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

The Team of Choice had forgotten how to win until last week and that victory, which came after 11 matches, seems to have inspired them as they want the same against their provincial rivals.

What makes Ernst Middendorp’s charges desperate for a victory is that they also want to avenge the 1-2 defeat they suffered in the first round.

Maritzburg's new signing Friday Samu, who impressed against SuperSport, scoring a goal on his debut and playing a role in their second, said he will do his best again to help the team collect three points.

“We are working very hard and we need these three points. This is an important game for us as a team,” Samu told the club media department.

“I’m very excited to take part in my first derby, but I know it is not going to be easy. I will do my best to help the team win this match.

“I still need to improve every day. I’m pushing myself at training trying to improve because the league is very competitive, so you need to push harder.”

Arrows are also on a frustrating run of form as they have not won in six games in all competitions and will want to end that.

And this makes Maritzburg defender Alfred Ndengane believe that the game will be tough. “It won’t be an easy game because it’s a derby and you know derbies want you to be well-prepared and we know what it is wanted,” Ndengane said.

“Arrows is a team that plays football and it is not easy to play against them. It was even difficult even in the first round when we lost 1-2 it was a difficult game.

“So we expect the same in the upcoming match and if you look at the game they played against Orlando Pirates, you saw that they were competing and the match against Cape Town City was the same, so it’s difficult to play against them.”

Fixtures

Tonight: Maritzburg v Arrows, Harry Gwala, 7.30pm.

Tomorrow: Chippa v Gallants, Sisa Dukashe, 3.30pm; Sekhukhune v Swallows, Ellis Park, 5.30pm; Baroka v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm.

Sunday: SuperSport v Royal, Lucas Moripe, 3.30pm.