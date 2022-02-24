Usuthu stalemates frustrate Benni

A permanent feature in this season's DStv Premiership has been AmaZulu picking up draws regularly, that's something that has left their head coach Benni McCarthy a frustrated and dejected character.

On Tuesday, Usuthu collected their 13th draw, a frustrating goalless home stalemate against TS Galaxy. The scoreless encounter at the Moses Mabhida Stadium kept AmaZulu in the seventh.

AmaZulu's inability to finish off their chances has seen them drop points, frustrating any hopes for a top 3 finish like the previous when they took second spot.

With 28 points from 21 games, the Durbanites are a massive 20 points pacesetters Mamelodi Sundowns.

"Thirteenth draw, not ideal, not pleasant, not what I would want. Especially after the win in the CAF Champions League. This game could have put us in third place, one point behind Orlando Pirates," said McCarthy.

"Now we have played 21 games and are four points clear of everyone else, so if after teams play catch up and even win one or two games in hand, then they catch us. Now we get dragged into a dog fight in the middle.

"The players have to take more responsibility. When you go onto the field, you have to be clinical. You can't let opportunities like this slip, we let a big one slip because this was a game we could have easily got three points more than any other," said the former Porto striker.

The lack of accuracy and urgency in front of goal is something McCarthy believes has led to the team not converting that one point to three points in the match with the Rockets.

"We weren't clinical enough, we started well, dominating the game. Making the opposition team make mistakes, intercepting the high press worked good," said McCarthy.

AmaZulu next host ES Setif of Algeria for their third group stage CAF Champions League match at Moses Mabhida Stadium tomorrow (6pm).