Blom convinced his versatility will catch Broos's eye

Kaizer Chiefs’ Njabulo Blom doubts his recent change in position will jeopardise his chances of getting Bafana Bafana call-ups.

Despite excelling at right-back in the first half of the campaign, Blom has been preferred to operate in midfield by Chiefs coach Stuart Baxter in the side’s first two matches of the new year, against TS Galaxy in the first round of the Nedbank Cup and against Cape Town City in the league.

Not that Blom is a stranger to playing in the middle of the park as he played there during his days in the reserve league, but he was starting to establish himself as one of the best right-backs in the country before the sudden change.

Blom’s growth as a right-back saw him receive a number of Bafana call-ups during the World Cup qualifiers last year. Even with his new role at club level, the lad from Dobsonville in Soweto believes Bafana coach Hugo Broos will still consider him for selection.

“I don’t think that playing in the midfield can minimise my opportunities to play for Bafana because playing many positions is something I grew up doing,’’ Blom said on the sidelines of a joint media conference with the club’s sponsor Toyota, where the two brands bolstered their collaboration in Sandton on Wednesday.

“From the development team, working with coach Arthur [Zwane], I have always known that you shouldn’t be limited as a player. As players we should be versatile. Coach Baxter told me that taking me to the midfield was in the best interest of the team and I accepted that. I am comfortable at both right-back and [in] the midfield.”

It remains to be seen if Broos will select Blom for Bafana’s away clash against world champions France in an international friendly on March 29.

Blom is concentrating on their next league fixture against bottom club Baroka at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday night (7.30pm). The 22-year-old utility player expects to face a determined Bakgaga side who are coming off a 4-0 defeat at Sekhukhune on Sunday.

“Baroka are a hard team to play against. We won’t go there and underestimate them. After losing 4-0 in their previous game, obviously they’ll be eager to bounce back,’’ noted Blom.