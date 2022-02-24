Soccer

It would be foolish to sack Kgoloko, says Baroka boss

Mphahlele defends embattled coach's record

24 February 2022 - 07:37
Neville Khoza Journalist
Kgoloko Thobejane, left, coach of Baroka is under pressure as the club hasn't been performing well recently.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

Despite sinking deeper into relegation trouble, Baroka are not planning to fire coach Kgoloko Thobejane, according to club chair Kurishi Mphahlele.

Mphahlele said it would be foolish of them to fire the coach now with 11 games remaining before the end of the season.

The Limpopo-based side find themselves at the bottom of the DStv Premiership table with 14 points from 19 matches and need to turn it around soon if they are to survive relegation.

Since Thobejane replaced Matsimela Thoka in November, he has registered only a single victory when they beat Royal AM 1-0, with five defeats and three draws.

But after suffering a disappointing 4-0 defeat to Sekhukhune United at the weekend, many thought the club would fire the coach as they have not improved under his leadership.

“No, we are not struggling. We played four matches and only lost one,” Mphahlele told Sowetan yesterday.

“You call that a struggle? We won two [against Stellenbosch in the Nedbank Cup and Royal in the league] and drew one [against Mamelodi Sundowns] from those four matches. Any team can lose with that margin and it is not the first time.

“If in the last four matches we lost all of them, then I would say we need to do something. But how do you do something when you win two matches, you lose one and draw the other?”

Mphahlele added that they don’t fire coaches because of results, but only if they don’t play their style of football.

“We are not the type of team who fires coaches because we are at the bottom. We fire the coach based on the performance,” he said.

“So we are playing the way we are supposed to play. Also, how do you fire a coach when you are left with 11 games? It will be foolish of us. Only a fool can do that.”

Bakgaga will hope for better a performance when they host Kaizer Chiefs at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday at 7.30pm.

Fixtures

Friday: Maritzburg v Arrows, Harry Gwala, 7.30pm.

Saturday: Chippa v Gallants, Sisa Dukashe, 3.30pm; Sekhukhune v Swallows, Ellis Park, 5.30pm; Baroka v Chiefs, Peter Mokaba, 7.30pm.

Sunday: SuperSport v Royal, Lucas Moripe, 3.30pm.

