Mendieta open to move to a bigger club

Having been linked to Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs last season, Stellenbosch star Junior Mendieta has revealed he’d be open to a move that would improve the livelihood of his family.

Mendieta, 28, joined Stellenbosch from his native Argentine side Lanus in July 2020. The skillful playmaker has since racked up five goals and six assists from 40 appearances in Stellies shirt. Speculations linking him to big clubs please Mendieta, adding he also dreams about plying his trade in Europe.

"Rumours are always good because it means one is doing things well. But I am always focused on what I am doing now and defend the shirt I am wearing. I would like to play in a big team and fight for important things. It would be nice to play in Europe too, time will tell. In the meantime, I will continue to work hard, always giving my best where I have to,’’ Mendieta told Sowetan.

“It’s obvious that one always wants to grow and progress and if it [the opportunity to move to a bigger club] arrives, it is welcomed. But it also has to be a good fit for my family. I think that’s the most important for me.”

Mendieta is a family orientated man. The father of two always puts the happiness of his family first. SA is the first foreign country Mendieta and his family have lived in. Having his family around seemed to have helped him settle in fast in the country.

“My family is in South Africa and they are my pillar of strength. If my family is well, then I am well and happy. I have two children, a girl, Catalina, who’s two years old, and Brayton, my son, is nine,’’ said the Stellenbosch ace.

“Stellenbosch was our first experience outside my country. It took me four or five months to adapt to playing here and in social life with the family as well. But I have to thank the club that has been there for me and my family and always made me feel good and helped with allowing all of us to settle.”