Baroka seek redemption in Chiefs clash

The Baroka players won't need extra motivation when they take on Kaizer Chiefs at 7.30pm tomorrow at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, assistant coach Vincent Kobola feels.

Historically, Baroka have been able to pull a number on their more fancied opponents. The Limpopo outfit and the Soweto giants have faced off 10 times in the league and have developed a mini rivalry. Baroka won two of the matches while Chiefs won three. There have been five draws between them.

Kobola said they have had their tails up in training this week and they are looking to get a favourable result against Chiefs to start moving off the bottom of the table.

Baroka have 14 points from 19 games. They are fresh from being hit for four by Sekhukhune United and the match against Chiefs presents a chance for them to redeem themselves.

“We saw our mistakes, we rectified them at training. Also, it was a bad result for us, especially when we are looking for points because we are in a bad situation right now,” said Kobola.

“It's going to be a tough one playing against Kaizer Chiefs. The good thing is we don't have to motivate the boys because they know it's a big game.

“We have to approach it like the other games because we need three points. For us, losing is not an option, we have to go for a kill, we have to win this one,” said the former Cape Town City defender.

Limpopo native Eric Mathoho is amped about facing a club from his home province.

“The game we are going to play against Baroka won't be a simple match, it's going to be a difficult one,” said Mathotho.

“Our preparations in training have been [going] well. We're planning for Saturday against Baroka. I'm well, I'm fit and ready for the match.

“We have to work hard if we want to win. I know that history sometimes does not work. We have to focus and do what the coach tells us so we can win the three points,” said the 31-year-old.