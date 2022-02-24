Ohizu ups his game after Shonga's arrival at Sekhukhune

The arrival of Justin Shonga at Sekhukhune United has made fellow striker Chibuike Ohizu raise his game.

The Nigerian international, who scored a brace when Sekhukhune thumped Baroka 4-0 in the DStv Premiership on Sunday, told Sowetan that since Shonga and Evans Rusike arrived last month, it has pushed him to redouble his efforts to keep his place.

“It is a big plus for a team to have Rusike and Shonga because they are good strikers,” Ohizu said. “So playing with him [Shonga] in our last game, we had a good partnership. He is a very good player. I communicated with him well; not only him, even Charlton Mashumba.

“But I enjoyed playing with Shonga, to be honest, because we understand each other well and we communicate well. The only thing I need from every striker here is we motivate each other well. I know some of them are senior players more than me and they push me a lot.

“They make me also work hard because if I want to keep my position I have to work hard to be in the starting line-up every week.”

Ohizu, who is now tied with Chippa United striker Bienvenu Eva Nga in third place on the scoring charts with seven goals, feels he can still challenge for the golden boot with 11 games remaining.

He is six goals behind leader Peter Shalulile, who has 13. “It is my dream to win the golden boot and I will always do my best to score more than them. I know it is not going to be easy,” he said.

“Only hard work and dedication is needed, and what I know is that they are good players also and always wanting to score every game. Six goals are achievable. Anything is possible in football."

The 25-year-old will look to continue where he left off against Baroka when Sekhukhune host Swallows at Ellis Park on Saturday at 5.30pm. “Winning this game brought our confidence back and scoring there helped me to bring my confidence back."