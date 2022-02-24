‘We are prepared’: Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena on Al Ahly clash

Rulani Mokwena says Mamelodi Sundowns are ready for the crunch Caf Champions League group stages match against Pitso Mosimane’s Al Ahly at the Cairo International Stadium on Saturday.

The Brazilians go into the match leading Group A with four points after victory over Al-Hilal Omdurman and a draw with Al-Merreikh where they have only scored one goal.

On the other hand, the Red Devils will be looking for their first win in the group stages after they were held to a goalless draw by Al-Hilal Omdurman last week.

“We are prepared and we know where they are strong,” the co-coach said, adding they have scrutinised and analysed Al Ahly.

“We have watched their games, we know that in games like these preparations become an invisible match, if you want to put it like that. There will be a lot of work done to prepare for us from the other side.

Mokwena, who won the Champions League at Sundowns with Mosimane in 2016 before he left for Orlando Pirates, said a win will see them control their destiny.

“We want to be in the space where, as much as possible, we are in control of our destiny. We want to put ourselves in a position where there is no detail that we have missed in our preparations.

“We want to make sure there is no corner kick we haven’t seen, no goal kick we haven’t seen, unless it is something that has been prepared over the past two days.”

Sundowns players have been in camp in Egypt for 10 days and Mokwena said the players are used to being away from home for longer periods.

“At the end of the day, when you sign up for Sundowns one of the most important acceptance factors is that you are going to spent most of the time away from home.

“Our players know that and the good things is we have a change room full of players who are used to that, they are familiar with that and their families are also familiar with that.

“The last thing you need when you are away is regular phone calls and disturbances of what is happening back home. But every day you see smiles on the faces of the players ... which is a good sign.”

TimesLIVE