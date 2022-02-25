Benni McCarthy bemoans PSL's lack of support

AmaZulu coach Benni McCarthy is not pleased with the Premier Soccer League (PSL) as he feels they are not getting enough support for their CAF Champions League assignments.

The outspoken coach said he doesn't understand why the league would schedule a midweek fixture against TS Galaxy on Tuesday, while they have an important Champions League match against ES Setif on Friday night to prepare for.

Usuthu will host Setif at Moses Mabhida Stadium at 6pm, but McCarthy said preparations for this fixture have been disturbed by the midweek game against Galaxy.

“It was difficult to prepare in these circumstances, especially if you had the marathon we had in December and to play on Friday then on Tuesday and now awaits another difficult, complicated match for us,” McCarthy explained to reporters in a press conference yesterday.

He struggled to make sense of the PSL decision, “knowing that our opponent's match was postponed so they can focus, concentrate and be prepared for this encounter".

"But we played on Tuesday in a week where you have to prepare for this match. It disturbs the preparations a little bit. But we just have to deal with it...

“It is not the best preparation for us but I think mentally we know what is expected from us.”

Despite the challenge, McCarthy said they would give it their all as they plan to win all their home games.

“I still have a massive belief in my team, that when we play to our philosophy, to our strength and our identity, I don’t care what team we are up against,” he said.

“I know for a fact that it will be a visit from hell when you play against us for any team because that’s how comfortable we are.

“If the players are up for it, then we will make our home advantage count and when we go away from home, we target one team that we can beat and play for a draw, then you are halfway there.”