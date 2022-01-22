Form, flops and favourites: 5 things we learnt from the Afcon group stages

The group stages of the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations are behind us and the tournament hits its business as the knockout fixtures get under way on Sunday.

There was much to admire in the pool games, though they were not without their controversy and the tournament was perhaps a little slow to fire. TimesLIVE takes a look at five things we learnt from the first round:

The form book is out the window

There was very little to read into form from the group stages, where teams who were expected to excel have struggled and others have come to life.

Algeria came into the tournament on the high of a 34-game unbeaten run and victory at the recent Arab Cup, but bombed out in the first round.

Senegal did not score a single goal from open play in their three games — just a Sadio Mane penalty — but still topped their group. They have been underwhelming.

Morocco have also not looked convincing, nor Egypt, who have in fact been quite poor and fortunate they had a relatively easy group. Tunisia scraped into the knockout stages by finishing third in their pool.