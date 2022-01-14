Egypt, Salah under pressure to impress against Guinea-Bissau

There is no doubt pressure will be on Egypt and Mohamed Salah when they face Guinea-Bissau in their second match of the Africa Cup of Nations tomorrow at Stade Omnisport Roumde at 9pm.

Egypt and Salah failed to impress during their 0-1 defeat to Nigeria in their opening match on Tuesday, although they are still favourites to progress to the next round.

Salah arrived in Cameroon fresh from 23 goals and nine assists in 26 appearances for his club, Liverpool this season. But the inform player was absent against the Super Eagles.

Showing a frustrated face, he drifted into deeper positions away from his usual territory and together with his teammates, they need to show a better display if they are to get a positive result against Guinea-Bissau.

Salah was then criticised on social media following that defeat as he could not repeat his heroics he showed at Liverpool. He was dealt brilliantly by the Nigeria defense, who frustrated him the whole match.

Adding to his frustration on that evening, the 29-year-old only had one shot on target and will need to be better tomorrow if Egypt are to have any chance of winning the match.

They will hope for a better result this time against Guinea-Bissau as they are in desperate need of a morale-boosting win in the second round of matches.

The Pharaohs have now made it hard for themselves following that loss to the Super Eagles.

A defeat or a draw could see them on the verge of elimination from the competition with a match to spare against Sudan next week.

Guinea-Bissau played to a goalless draw with Sudan in their opening match on Tuesday and will feel they have a chance of upsetting Egypt tomorrow.

They missed a penalty which cost them crucial points against Sudan and will look to pile more misery on Egypt.

With both teams needing a win, it promises to be an exciting affair.