Football's 'global apartheid' doesn't start with Pitso

It was then president Thabo Mbeki who referred to “global apartheid” when bemoaning the persistent world inequalities at a UN Earth Summit two decades ago.

While Mbeki’s speech focused more on economic matters, when he pointed out that the gap between the haves and have-nots was widening to reflect apartheid SA where a minority accumulated illicit wealth at the expense of a destitute majority, I couldn’t help but think world football today is mirroring the image he painted then.

This more so after Pitso Mosimane’s comments in the New York Times, the US newspaper which questioned the Al-Ahly coach’s omission from Fifa’s “The Best” awards held this week.

There’s no question that Mosimane, with his achievements since leaving Mamelodi Sundowns for the Egyptian giants in 2020, which include two CAF Champions League titles and third place at the Fifa Club World Cup, is a definite victim of “global apartheid”.

Forget that he didn’t make the top three nominees for the best coaches in the world, with eventual winner Thomas Tuchel of Chelsea, nominated against Italy’s Roberto Mancini and Manchester City’s Pep Guardiola. As the Times wondered, it’s mystery that Mosimane did not make even the top 10, which had the likes of Diego Simeone of La Liga champions Atletico Madrid and Antonio Conte, who won Serie A with Inter Milan.

Tuchel triumphed because he led Chelsea to Uefa Champions League glory. But that he had not even started the campaign – having taken over from Frank Lampard early last year – seemingly didn’t matter to the voting panel.

Contrast that with Mosimane’s record, having left Sundowns in September 2020 to arrive at Ahly amid heightened scepticism. Then, the Egyptians were in the CAF Champions League semifinals but Mosimane had been told to win it, something Ahly hadn’t done since beating Orlando Pirates in the 2013 final. He duly delivered and, a few months later, landed them an historic bronze medal from the Club World Cup in Qatar.