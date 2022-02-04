Egypt coach Queiroz: ‘How can this referee, after what he has done, be in Afcon?’

Egypt will be without head coach Carlos Queiroz and his assistant Roger de Sa for Sunday’s Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) final against Senegal after the pair received sanctions in consecutive games in Cameroon.

Former Orlando Pirates coach Da Sa was banned for four matches following the fracas at the end of Egypt’s quarterfinal with Morocco, meaning he will also sit out his team’s Fifa World Cup qualifiers in March. Ironically, those are also against Senegal.

Queiroz faces a ban from the Afcon decider after his red card in their semifinal penalty shoot-out win over hosts Cameroon in which he persistently berated Gambian referee Bakary Gassama, leaving the official with little choice.

The Egyptians had protested against Gassama’s appointment before the game, claiming he had made many mistakes in their recent matches. They had asked for SA’s Victor Gomes to be in charge.

Clearly Queiroz was riled up before the game got underway and was on the official from the start. He had not calmed down after the match either.

"Again, unfortunately, they [Caf] send this type of referee to a game of this level, a referee with no experience, no level, wanting to put on a show. It started in the dressing room," Queiroz told on SkySports.