Salah goal gives Egypt win over Guinea Bissau, Nigeria cruise into next stage

Mohamed Salah scored his first goal in six matches for Egypt to give them a 1-0 victory over Guinea Bissau in Garoua on Saturday and their first points of the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

Salah's 69th-minute effort came despite a largely anonymous performance from the Egyptian forward as his team battled to beat the minnows from West Africa.

The result was clouded in controversy as Guinea Bissau had a late equaliser ruled out after a VAR check. Mama Balde thought he had scored with a screamer from a tight angle to level in the 82nd but the referee, after consulting the pitchside monitor, decided he had fouled a defender in the build-up to the goal.

Egypt are now second in Group D after playing two games, three points behind leaders Nigeria who earlier beat Sudan 3-1.

It looked a harsh decision, leaving Guinea Bissau still without a goal in their last six finals matches stretching back to 2017 and now with slim hopes of progressing. They have one point.

“It was a tough game, we just did it at the end. We were a bit lucky with the foul,” said Salah.

Egypt needed the win after losing their opening Group D game against Nigeria, provoking loud criticism from pundits and supporters back home.