Soccer

Substitute keeper Abo Gabal the shoot-out hero as Egypt advance

By Reuters - 26 January 2022 - 22:09
Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action against Ivory Coast at Douala Stadium, Douala, Cameroon, on January 26 2022.
Egypt's Mohamed Salah in action against Ivory Coast at Douala Stadium, Douala, Cameroon, on January 26 2022.
Image: REUTERS/Mohamed Abd El Ghany

Egypt booked a quarterfinal place at the Africa Cup of Nations with a 5-4 shoot-out victory over Ivory Coast after a goalless draw on Wednesday as substitute goalkeeper Mohamed Abo Gabal saved a casual penalty from Ivorian defender Eric Bailly.

Abo Gabal pushed the penalty on to the crossbar from Bailly’s weak attempt as seven-time winners Egypt set up a quarterfinal with north African rivals Morocco at the Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo in Yaounde on Sunday.

It was a lively match at the Japoma Stadium in Douala in which both sides created enough chances to win the game, but also at times lacked quality in the attacking third at either end in another largely quiet outing for Egyptian captain Mohamed Salah.

Egypt are seeking their first continental title since 2010 having surprisingly fallen at the last-16 stage on home soil in 2019. 

Equatorial Guinea through to third Afcon knockout stages in a row

Sierra Leone’s veteran striker Kei Kamara missed a late penalty to scupper their chances of reaching the next round of the Africa Cup of Nations as ...
News
6 days ago

Debutants Gambia upset Tunisia in another Afcon shock

Gambia substitute Ablie Jallow scored a stunning goal deep in stoppage time to earn his team a shock 1-0 win over Tunisia at the Africa Cup of ...
Sport
5 days ago

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

45-year-old shipwreck is Cape Town's latest tourist attraction
WATCH: 86-year-old woman rescued in Ladysmith flood as family considers move ...