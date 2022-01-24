Kwem urges veteran players to pull socks up

TS Galaxy striker Augustine Kwem has urged the experienced players to step up and help the team move away from the bottom of the DStv Premiership table when they resume next month.

Kwem feels they have conceded a lot of soft goals in the first round and this is the reason they find themselves in that position.

He believes should that stop, the Rockets can start winning more games and move away from the danger zone.

“What is going to be key is that the experienced players also must step up and really fix our defence. We have been giving away cheap goals,” he told the club media department yesterday.

“The less we concede I think it will be better for us judging by the first round, we scored more and conceded many.”

The Nigerian international, who has recovered from a muscle injury that kept him out for long, remains positive they will have a better second round should the experienced players come to the party.

“The reality is where we are on the log, a sort of a reality check for us, and we are hoping for the best in the second round of the season,” he said.

“I’m eager to get back because I have not played for a long time because of injury. But now I’m fine and I’m up for selection and whenever I’m given a chance I will give my best for the team.”

The former Chippa United striker sad it had been difficult to be sidelined for a long time, something he was not used to.

“It was emotional because it was the first time I got an injury. Usually, it was just some knocks where you are out for a few days throughout my stay at Chippa.

“This was the first time I had a muscle tear but I’m grateful that the physios helped me to get back to full fitness.

“When you think about your family, your younger brother, and when you think about the team, especially where we are on the table, it pushes me to come back because I know what I can offer.”