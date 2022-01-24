Soccer

Lentjies eager to learn from seasoned coaches

Chippa mentor lauds Barker and Tinkler

24 January 2022 - 07:23
Neville Khoza Journalist
Chippa United caretaker coach Kurt Lentjies
Chippa United caretaker coach Kurt Lentjies
Image: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta

For Kurt Lentjies, the DStv Compact Cup competition offered him an opportunity to learn from experienced fellow coaches Steve Barker and Eric Tinkler.

Lentjies, Barker and Tinkler were in charge of Costal United when they beat Dinaledi 3-0 in the first semifinal on Saturday.

But Lentjies, who started his coaching job at Chippa United two months ago, took advantage by learning how Tinkler and Barker go about their coaching.

“When they told me that I’m selected, I got goosebumps and got excited because I just took a job at Chippa for the past two months,” Lentjies explained to the media after the game.

“It’s actually a blessing in disguise because I came in with the open mind just to learn from coach Eric and coach Steve.

“So for me, I was just sitting back and learning and watching them. So I’m enjoying this experience and I’m looking forward to next week, obviously going back to work with my team but looking forward to the final as well.”

The 36-year-old added that it was an easy thing for the three of them to work together and that there were no issues between them.

“There was a lot of planning that came not just from starting on Thursday, it was before because, obviously, we knew who was going to start the game,” he said.

“The planning from there was due to the head coach, Steve, and we had our opinions on certain players, but our structure and our game model the way we wanted was agreed by the whole technical team.

“So it was quite an easy thing to come together with different minds and we went through the 90 minutes without changing much of the structure but the playing personnel we did.

“We got a balanced team from the starting and from the bench and all credit to the technical team.”

Coastal will face the Warriors in the final on Saturday and Lentjies feels they can win the competition should they continue with the same performance they showed on Saturday.

“Compliments to the guys' good all-round performance. The most pleasing thing is that we changed the whole 11. We are happy with the victory today.”

Khune gives Baxter something to think about as Warriors edge Amabutho

Itumeleng Khune’s impressive performance in goal for Warriors as they beat Amabutho 2-1 in Saturday night’s DStv Compact Cup semifinal may have give ...
Sport
1 day ago

Why Arrows' DC case over ineligible player might lead to them fighting relegation

Lamontville Golden Arrows will be in the dock with the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee (DC) next week over allegedly fielding an ...
Sport
1 day ago

Ex-Kaizer Chiefs star Jabu Mahlangu in hospital after car accident

Former Kaizer Chiefs and Bafana Bafana star Jabu Mahlangu is in hospital after a car accident in Benoni, an attorney for the players has said.
Sport
1 day ago

Kaizer Chiefs take matter of match postponements to Safa arbitration

Kaizer Chiefs’ matter of their two matches they failed to honour in December due to Covid-19 has gone to arbitration at Safa, Premier Soccer League ...
Sport
2 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Trending

Related articles

Latest Videos

Drone shows North West homes submerged in water as flooding continues across SA
Who is the alleged parliament ‘terrorist’ Zandile Mafe?