Lentjies eager to learn from seasoned coaches

For Kurt Lentjies, the DStv Compact Cup competition offered him an opportunity to learn from experienced fellow coaches Steve Barker and Eric Tinkler.

Lentjies, Barker and Tinkler were in charge of Costal United when they beat Dinaledi 3-0 in the first semifinal on Saturday.

But Lentjies, who started his coaching job at Chippa United two months ago, took advantage by learning how Tinkler and Barker go about their coaching.

“When they told me that I’m selected, I got goosebumps and got excited because I just took a job at Chippa for the past two months,” Lentjies explained to the media after the game.

“It’s actually a blessing in disguise because I came in with the open mind just to learn from coach Eric and coach Steve.

“So for me, I was just sitting back and learning and watching them. So I’m enjoying this experience and I’m looking forward to next week, obviously going back to work with my team but looking forward to the final as well.”

The 36-year-old added that it was an easy thing for the three of them to work together and that there were no issues between them.

“There was a lot of planning that came not just from starting on Thursday, it was before because, obviously, we knew who was going to start the game,” he said.

“The planning from there was due to the head coach, Steve, and we had our opinions on certain players, but our structure and our game model the way we wanted was agreed by the whole technical team.

“So it was quite an easy thing to come together with different minds and we went through the 90 minutes without changing much of the structure but the playing personnel we did.

“We got a balanced team from the starting and from the bench and all credit to the technical team.”

Coastal will face the Warriors in the final on Saturday and Lentjies feels they can win the competition should they continue with the same performance they showed on Saturday.

“Compliments to the guys' good all-round performance. The most pleasing thing is that we changed the whole 11. We are happy with the victory today.”