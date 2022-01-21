SuperSport’s hot Chiefs target Teboho Mokoena has ‘agreed terms with Sundowns’

SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena has agreed personal terms for a move to Mamelodi Sundowns with the clubs in advanced discussions about a fee for the Bafana Bafana star.

Mokoena, 24, is arguably the hottest property in the DStv Premiership at the moment and Sundowns have stolen a march on their rivals as they look to secure his services this month.

Kaizer Chiefs were also previously in the running for his signature, but the player has agreed to move to Sundowns, though there is one other club also in contention.

Belgian side Anderlecht, who have been tracking Mokoena for some time, have entered the picture late on and could yet snatch the 24-year-old, though discussions over a potential deal have only just started.

“We have agreed personal terms with Sundowns and now it is club-to-club discussions over a fee,” Mokoena’s intermediary Glyn Binkin told TimesLIVE on Friday morning.

“Those discussions are also at quite an advanced stage. Sundowns are very keen to bring the player in during this transfer window.”

Binkin confirmed there was interest from Chiefs, but said he believes they are no longer in the picture, and if there is to be an alternative to Sundowns, it would be a move abroad.

“There has been interest from clubs in Europe, though it is quite difficult to get transfers abroad in the current environment. A lot of clubs there are consolidating and unless they have a specific need for a particular player, it is difficult to get a move.

“But Anderlecht have made an inquiry and we will speak to them to hear their position. They have been tracking Teboho for a while so know what a quality player he is.”

Mokoena has been linked to Chiefs along with SuperSport and SA Under-23 midfield partner, and fellow product of the Harmony Academy in the Free State, Sipho Mbule.