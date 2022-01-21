SuperSport’s hot Chiefs target Teboho Mokoena has ‘agreed terms with Sundowns’
SuperSport United midfielder Teboho Mokoena has agreed personal terms for a move to Mamelodi Sundowns with the clubs in advanced discussions about a fee for the Bafana Bafana star.
Mokoena, 24, is arguably the hottest property in the DStv Premiership at the moment and Sundowns have stolen a march on their rivals as they look to secure his services this month.
Kaizer Chiefs were also previously in the running for his signature, but the player has agreed to move to Sundowns, though there is one other club also in contention.
Belgian side Anderlecht, who have been tracking Mokoena for some time, have entered the picture late on and could yet snatch the 24-year-old, though discussions over a potential deal have only just started.
“We have agreed personal terms with Sundowns and now it is club-to-club discussions over a fee,” Mokoena’s intermediary Glyn Binkin told TimesLIVE on Friday morning.
“Those discussions are also at quite an advanced stage. Sundowns are very keen to bring the player in during this transfer window.”
Binkin confirmed there was interest from Chiefs, but said he believes they are no longer in the picture, and if there is to be an alternative to Sundowns, it would be a move abroad.
“There has been interest from clubs in Europe, though it is quite difficult to get transfers abroad in the current environment. A lot of clubs there are consolidating and unless they have a specific need for a particular player, it is difficult to get a move.
“But Anderlecht have made an inquiry and we will speak to them to hear their position. They have been tracking Teboho for a while so know what a quality player he is.”
Mokoena has been linked to Chiefs along with SuperSport and SA Under-23 midfield partner, and fellow product of the Harmony Academy in the Free State, Sipho Mbule.
SuperSport CEO Stan Matthews had previously stated Mokoena would not be leaving before the end of the season, but appears to have changed his tune.
He told the SA Football Journalists’ Association towards the end of last year that he would have no problem selling his star asset to one of the “big three” clubs in the DStv Premiership.
“I have sold dozens of players to Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates, players who contributed to Pirates’ consecutive trebles, who contributed to Chiefs’ league championships when Stuart Baxter was there [in his first spell], who contributed to the gold star [Champions League] Sundowns have won,” Matthews said.
“We have always sold players to the big three and will continue to do that. We sign players for three to five years and when they have showed us what they can do and helped us achieve our goals as a club, we are more than happy to part ways with them — at the right time.”
Mokoena was a star player for the SA Under-23 team that qualified for last year’s Tokyo Olympics, and he scored a spectacular goal against France in the competition. He was a key player in midfield in Hugo Broos’s Bafana who ran Ghana close for qualification to the final round in the 2022 World Cup qualifying group stage.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.