Kaizer Chiefs take matter of match postponements to Safa arbitration

Kaizer Chiefs’ matter of their two matches they failed to honour in December due to Covid-19 has gone to arbitration at the SA Football Association (Safa), Premier Soccer League (PSL) prosecutor Zola Majavu has revealed.

Majavu disclosed that Chiefs’ disciplinary committee (DC) hearing in the matter on Friday afternoon was postponed to next month after Amakhosi brought an application for a stay pending their arbitration over the case at Safa.

Chiefs said they were unable to put a team together to play against Cape Town City at FNB Stadium and Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban last month due to an outbreak of more than 50 cases of Covid-19 at the club, forcing Amakhosi to send staff, players and coaches to isolate.

Chiefs applied for the postponement of their December DStv Premiership matches but that was turned down by the PSL’s football department, and later it was again when the club referred their request to the league’s executive committee.

Amakhosi stated their intention to appeal the league’s decision on December 21 and Majavu’s revelation discloses that arbitration at Safa was the route taken by the club.

“I can confirm that the matter proceeded before the PSL DC, whereupon Kaizer Chiefs brought an application for the DC to be stayed pending the outcome of their urgent referral of their dispute to arbitration under the auspices of Safa,” Majavu said on Friday evening.