Stellies to decide on duo's future at the end of season

Stellenbosch United coach Steve Barker revealed that the future of veterans Granwald Scott and Robyn Johannes would only be decided at the end of the season.

Their contracts are set to expire at the end of June and negotiations for new deals have not started, which suggests that they may not be renewed.

Speaking to the media after the DStv Compact Cup press conference at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban yesterday, Barker said they have not decided on anything.

“It’s still a long way to go before the end of the season. As you all know, decisions will be made come the end of the season,” Barker said.

“They are still part of our plans currently and going forward we will have a look.”

The 35-year-old Johannes only made six appearances for Stellies this season, while Scott, 34, only appeared once.

Meanwhile, Barker is pleased with the improvement shown by striker Ashley du Preez in this campaign. In 18 appearances, Du Preez has scored five goals and created three in the process.

“Ashley has done well. He is getting more experience each season; there is more composure,” Barker said.

“So yeah, he has done well for us and he scored goals for us this season. Hopefully, there will be more to come before the end of the season. He is growing every season and there's a lot to come from him.”

Having enjoyed a good run in the first round of the campaign, Barker remains positive that they will continue with that run when they resume the DStv Premiership matches next month.

“I have always maintained that the club is here to stay for a long time, so we are laying good foundations and we have to keep it up.

“It’s about what we want to achieve as a club and processes. Last season we played very well. Unfortunately, it doesn’t relate to the scoreboard.

“We have long-term visions and plans and we achieved a lot in a very short space of time and we just have to keep that going.”

Barker will be in charge of Coastal United in the first Compact Cup semifinal against Dinaledi at Moses Mabhida Stadium at 3pm tomorrow.

Coastal United line-up: Oscarine Masuluke, Terrence Mashego, Taariq Fielies, Robyn Johannes, Denwin Farmer, Thabo Nodada, Mpho Makola, Mogakolodi Ngele, Nathan Sinkala, Evidence Makgopa, Ashley du Preez.

Dinaledi: Ricardo Goss, Rushine de Reuck, Nyiko Mobbie, Luke Fleurs, Lehlohonolo Nonyane, Gaston Sirino, Teboho Mokoena, Sipho Mbule, Philip Ndlondlo, Kermit Erasmus, Gift Motupa.