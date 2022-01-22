Why Arrows' DC case over ineligible player might lead to them fighting relegation

Lamontville Golden Arrows will be in the dock with the Premier Soccer League disciplinary committee (DC) next week over allegedly fielding an ineligible player in DStv Premiership and MTN8 matches this season.

Simo Mbhele, 23, was registered with the league at the start of the campaign and played six games in the Premiership and the two legs of the MTN8 semifinal loss to Mamelodi Sundowns.

If found guilty the club face losing the points gained in those league games, which would send them tumbling towards the relegation zone and potentially boost rivals.

Mbhele played in the victory over Marumo Gallants, as well as the draws with Sekhukhune United, AmaZulu and TS Galaxy. He also featured in losses to Mamelodi Sundowns and SuperSport United.

That Sundowns game on October 20 was his last appearance before Golden Arrows were notified of the issue and he has not been seen since.

PSL prosecutor Zola Majavu has confirmed Arrows pleaded not guilty this week and “the matter was postponed to Wednesday, January 26”.