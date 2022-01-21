'My previous experience in fighting relegation will help Galaxy'

Newly signed TS Galaxy midfielder Lefa Hlongwane feels he would not take time to adjust to the playing conditions at the club as their style of play suits his football.

Hlongwane joined Galaxy recently on a three-year deal after his contract with Maritzburg United was terminated last year.

He believes he is going to have a good second half with Galaxy and will try to help them survive relegation.

“I’m happy to have joined Galaxy because when I look at their style of play and my football, it suits both parties well. So, it will be simple for me to adjust and I’m going to have a good second half of the season,” he told the club media department.

“What I can promise to everyone is good performance only. I want to create goals for the team and also score six goals before the end of the season. That's my goal.”

The 28-year-old from Soweto survived relegation scare four times in the past, twice with Jomo Cosmos and the other with Black Leopards. He added he would use that experience to help the Rockets.

“I’m used to something like this. I don’t feel the pressure. One point difference is not a big deal. I’m not scared of anything once I’m inside the field,” he insists.

“... If we can raise our game a little bit, we can survive relegation. We are not going anywhere.

“My previous experience in fighting relegation will definitely help the team. Like I said, one point difference is nothing. We used to go from eight points difference between the bottom and second from bottom to survive, we just have to change our attitude only and we will win games.”

Meanwhile, Galaxy coach Sead Ramovic is positive that they will survive with the players they brought in to strengthen the team.

“We got some good quality players in, but in the end, the players that will play are those who have a great shape,” he said.

“The key is to show up, work hard and listen. Then they will be on the way to understanding what it takes to be a champion. Always believe in yourself and strive to be the very best that you can be. We will be ready to give every opponent that we will have a tough time.”