Mhango not the only bright spark in The Flames

Orlando Pirates striker Gabadinho Mhango has been Malawi’s most talked about player amid The Flames’ progression to the knockout phase of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) in Cameroon.

There’s no doubt that Mhango deserves all the plaudits, especially after becoming the first Malawi player to score two goals in an Afcon game, but there are a few unsung heroes who have played a telling role in their country's success in reaching the Afcon last-16 round for the first time.

Mhango grabbed a brace in Malawi's second Group B tie against Zimbabwe last Friday. The Flames qualified for the knockout phase for the first time as one of the best third-placed teams across the six pools, setting up a last-16 clash against Morocco on Tuesday (9pm SA time).

Players such as Gomezgani Chirwa, Chimwemwe Idana and Francisco Madinga have also contributed immensely to The Flames’ advancement.

Chirwa, a left-back who uses both feet, has started all three games in Cameroon. The 25-year-old Big Bullets defender is an old-school full-back who focuses more on stopping wingers from making box entries and crossing, having demonstrated this by keeping Senegal’s right-winger Boulaye Dia at bay during their goalless draw against the Lions of Taranga on Tuesday.

Chirwa boasts 18 national team caps. The experience he gained with Bullets in the CAF Champions League preliminary phase this season appears to have helped him as well.

At 23, Idana has already garnered 25 senior national team caps. The diminutive central midfielder demonstrated his gift when he got the better of Paris Saint German’s Idrissa Gueye when they drew against Senegal.

The Bullets man won almost all of the battles in the middle of the park. His biggest weapon is not keeping the ball too long. Idana is yet to miss a match in Cameroon.

Madinga assisted Mhango for his second goal against The Warriors. The skilful 21-year-old attacker is one of the two European-based players in the Malawi squad, playing for Georgian club Dila Gori. Madinga is arguably the most technically strong player in the squad.

The No 10 is gifted with a great perception of time and space.

Charles Petro is the second overseas-based player in the Malawi squad, plying his trade at Moldovan side Sheriff Tiraspol.