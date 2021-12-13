How Kutumela injury almost cost Sundowns in derby

Mngqithi confesses SuperSport could have hurt them

Mamelodi Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi couldn’t stop bemoaning Thabiso Kutumela’s injury in their 1-0 victory over Tshwane rivals SuperSport United at Lucas Moripe Stadium at the weekend.



Peter Shalulile’s goal, his 12th in the league this term, just nine minutes into the match was enough to hand the Brazilians the win. Kutumela was stretchered off a few seconds before the half-hour mark with Gaston Sirino replacing him. Mngqithi narrated how losing Kutumela disadvantaged them...