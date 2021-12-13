PSL launches new competition driven by public voting

A new competition, driven by public voting, will fill a glaring gap in the calendar at the end of next month while the DStv Premiership is on hiatus because of the Africa Cup of Nations finals.

The DSTV Compact Cup will see the 16 top flight clubs divided into four regional teams and the pubic deciding the starting line-ups for the clashes against each other between January 22 and 29. There will be two semi-finals and a final with a R1m prize for the winner, although the venue is yet undecided, it was announced at a rambling Premier Soccer League (PSL) press conference on Monday beset by technical problems.

The new competition includes an appetising amalgamation of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates into a single team as they form the Inland One side along with Swallows FC and TS Galaxy. AmaZulu, Lamontville Golden Arrows, Maritzburg United and Royal AM form Coastal 1 while Baroka, Cape Town City, Chippa United and Stellenbosch FC make up the Coastal 2 team.