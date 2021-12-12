First ever Royal AM vs Arrows KZN derby fails to live up to its prematch billing

The first ever KwaZulu-Natal Derby between Royal AM and Lamontville Golden Arrows did not live up to its billing with few chances created by either side in a dull DStv Premiership goalless draw at the Chatsworth Stadium on Sunday.

The two teams have been both prolific scorers and vulnerable in defence this season, which would have suggested a glut of goals, but there was little in the way of goalmouth action bar some shots from long-range flashing off target.

It was also a first meeting between former Bloemfontein Celtic co-coaches John Maduka and Lehlohonolo Seema, the former now in charge of Royal AM and the latter steering Abafana Bes’thende. The home side made four changes to their starting line-up from their midweek 3-2 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns, with Victor Letsoalo, who scored a brace in that game, back in the starting line-up. Golden Arrows were without influential skipper Nkosinathi Sibisi, who has a back injury.

The first sight of goal came at 15 minutes when superb build-up play from Menzi Masuku allowed veteran Royal AM forward Ndumiso Mabena to get his shot away, but it was too close to visiting goalkeeper Nkosingiphile Gumede. Golden Arrows were perhaps unfortunate not to get a penalty when Pule Mmodi appeared to have outstripped Royal AM midfielder Lesego Manganyi and had his toe trodden on in the box, but referee Victor Gomes waved away protests and pointed for a goal-kick.