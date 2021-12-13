Arthur Zwane on Chiefs star Nkosingiphile Ngcobo: 'He is alive again'

Nkosingiphile NgcoboKaizer Chiefs assistant coach Arthur Zwane was a famously slippery midfielder during his playing days and he showed he has lost none of his evasive talents when he dodged questions on the limited opportunities offered to talented Nkosingiphile Ngcobo by head coach Stuart Baxter this season.

Baxter has largely relegated Ngcobo to the sidelines during this campaign, but with the Briton confined to the sick bay because of the Covid-19 outbreak that almost brought Chiefs to its knees, Zwane was elevated to the head coach seat in his boss' absence.

He wasted no time making his presence felt and made changes that contributed to the club's comfortable 2-0 win against Sekhukhune United on Sunday evening. The most telling was the return of Ngcobo, who scored a superb long-range strike and engineered a second goal for Phathutshedzo Nange to secure the win.

Ngcobo has been the talk of the town since his eye catching display on Sunday and, when asked if he has more faith in the 22-year-old's talents than Baxter, Zwane hardly missed a step as he replied.

"You know, sometimes in football, more especially when we are coming from a season that was tough for us, playing in the Caf Champions League, the domestic league and in cup games at the same time, so [Ngcobo], Njabulo [Blom] and many other youngsters played a lot of games, and you could see them dropping a bit because of fatigue here and there.

“We had to manage him and you can see he is coming back, he is alive again and we are happy to see him, especially in this game showcasing his talent and performing like he did.”

Zwane insisted Baxter was part of the prematch conversation that saw Ngcobo and several other fringe players return to the line-up against Sekhukhune as Chiefs made the best of a desperate situation. The team scrambled to put together a match-day squad and honour their DStv Premiership fixture against Sekhukhune after Chiefs' Naturena headquarters closed due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Chiefs, after writing to the Premier Soccer League asking for the postponement of four of their December league matches, were unable to honour their games against Cape Town City at FNB on Saturday and Lamontville Golden Arrows in Durban on Wednesday.