Usuthu's reserve league woes continue

By Charles Baloyi - 26 October 2021 - 08:00
Tshepo Mohlala of Kaizer Chiefs challenged by Sifundo Nkosi of AmaZulu during the DStv Diski Challenge 2020/21 match Kaizer Chiefs and AmaZulu at Makhulong Stadium.
Image: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix

After seven rounds of matches in the Diski Challenge reserve league, AmaZulu are the only team without a win.

Siboniso Vilakazi’s charges are bottom of the log with three points from seven matches.

They drew three matches and lost four, while their nearest rivals Swallows registered their first league win after beating Royal AM 2-1 at the weekend.

Last season’s finalists Mamelodi Sundowns are at the top with 16 points from seven games, followed by Stellenbosch in second place with 15 points. It’s a neck-and-neck race at the top between Sundowns and Stellies in this competitive league.

Chiefs ended their four-game winless run with a slender 1-0 win over TS Galaxy, while Pirates and Sundowns registered big winning margins at the weekend.

Sundowns ripped Sekhukhune United to shreds with a convincing 4-0 victory, while Pirates were too strong for Golden Arrows, beating the Durban-based outfit 4-1.

While it is taking time for AmaZulu to find their rhythm in their league campaign, Vilakazi, who guided them to the title last season, remains optimistic that they will turn the corner.

“I am not panicking. We are going through a rough patch. We need to get one win and things will start to turn in our favour. We are struggling to score goals and when we get it right we will turn it around. We are working on it,” said Vilakazi.

Results

Chiefs 1, TS Galaxy 0; Stellenbosch 3, SuperSport 1; Baroka 3, Maritzburg 3; Pirates 4, Arrows 1; Swallows 2, Royal AM 1; AmaZulu 0, Marumo Gallants 0; Chippa 1, Cape Town City 0.

