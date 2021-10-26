Soccer

Chippa in the Hunt for proven goalscorer

Coach can't wait for January transfer window

By Charles Baloyi - 26 October 2021 - 07:41
Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt.
Image: Lefty Shivambu

The January transfer window cannot come soon enough for embattled Chippa United coach Gavin Hunt.

Hunt, 57, admitted that he has a striker crises and he is eager to venture into the transfer market to get a proven goalscorer.

Chippa and Swallows played to a dull goalless draw in the DStv Premiership at Sisa Dukashe Stadium at the weekend.

The Chilli Boys failed to win their past seven league matches, losing four and registering three draws.

They defeated Sekhukhune United 1-0 in their opening game of the season in August. They failed to score a goal in their past three matches and Hunt could not hide his frustration.

“A draw is not a fair result. We had opportunities and should have won the game. We lack the quality here and there. Yes, we kept the clean sheet but we lacked the quality in the final third of the field. We will soldier [on] but we need to get to the transfer window and try to do some business,” said Hunt.

“I am disappointed that we did not score. The commitment was there and I cannot fault the players. There is not much we can do. We have to keep on working hard.” 

Phakamani Mahlambi and Rodney Ramagalela are out for the rest of the season and Hunt is desperate to replace them.

But he has to wait for January to sign new players and he has to make do with what he has until then.

Swallows' Brandon Truter was satisfied with the draw and he praised his players for collecting a point away from home.

“I am happy with a point. I am happy for the defence. It is a [first] clean sheet in a while. It's progress for us and it is a step forward. We will take a point away from home. We are still a work in progress and I am happy with our performance, and we take a lot of positives from this game,” added Truter.

