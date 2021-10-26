Unisa ordered to pay Mabelo R4.5m

The former facilities manager challenged the dismissal as he was fired while he did not have access to the campus

The high court in Pretoria has issued an order against distance learning institution Unisa to pay its axed facilities manager R4.5m for prematurely ending his employment contract.



Pascal Mabelo, 52, was fired for allegedly absconding from work in June last year, just days after his September 2019 suspension was lifted...