McCarthy hails his AmaZulu ‘heroes’

After AmaZulu put themselves in the history books as they qualified for their first CAF Champions League group stage, coach Benni McCarthy described them as heroes.

Usuthu secured qualification with a hard-fought 1-1 draw with TP Mazembe in the Champions League second preliminary round return leg in Lubumbashi on Saturday.

They had to overcome challenges, with McCarthy also revealing that Thapelo Xoki’s Covid-19 results were tampered with on the eve of the match.

“Today [Saturday], they showed character. I saw personality. I saw arrogance and I saw a football team, a group of players that are not afraid of anything,” McCarthy told the club's media department after the game.

“Especially what we had on the eve of the game, where we had Covid test negatives since arriving here – and on the eve of the game, they targeted one of the most important defenders, Xoki.

“On the day of the game, we took them to the same lab and the test came back negative twice, but on their side, it says it was positive and then we launched a complaint, then they allowed him 10 minutes before kickoff to say he can play now.

“To put in the performance we did, these guys are the real heroes of AmaZulu and they go into the history books of the club for what they have done today against five-times Champions League winners.”

McCarthy hopes people will remember them as history-makers after finishing second in the DStv Premiership last season and now qualifying for the group stages.

“We showed unbelievable quality and the team has a strong mentality, and we are delighted to be in charge of these players,” he said.

“I know sometimes I’m a tough coach, a tough father, but it is because I want the best for my players. I want the best for my kids and that’s why I think they need to be more focused, more concentrated because you can’t have the ability and the quality that we have and we want to be mediocre sometimes.”

Meanwhile, Marumo Gallants also caused a big upset in the Confederation Cup after they eliminated Democratic Republic of the Congo side AS Vita from the competition to qualify for the next round.

Gallants drew 1-1 away after they won the first leg 2-1 and are a match away from reaching the group stages.