‘Arrows can up their game anytime’ - Mngqithi

Mamelodi Sundowns co-coach Manqoba Mngqithi describes Golden Arrows as an unpredictable team ahead of their MTN8 semi-final showdown tomorrow (Lucas Moripe Stadium, 6pm).

The Brazilians have the crucial away goal and on paper are the favourites to progress to the cup final after the 1-1 drawn first leg. However, Mngqithi, 50, warned that Arrows had nothing to lose and were not under pressure to win the game.

“We have to tread carefully and maintain our focus of winning this title. Arrows can change at any given time and have interesting players who present different scenarios. They will raise their game to another level in the big game.

"There is less pressure and nothing to lose because Sundowns are the favourites to win the game. Their level of motivation can harm us. We will do our best to make sure that we keep a clean sheet and try to score one or two goals to confirm our place in the final. They are dangerous and their counter-pressing can hurt us,” said Mngqithi via a virtual press conference.